CIBC Cuts Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Price Target to C$23.00

Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Enghouse Systems from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Enghouse Systems from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of C$24.00.

Shares of ENGH traded up C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$20.16. 49,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$20.45 and its 200-day moving average price is C$21.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.19 and a beta of -0.28. Enghouse Systems has a 12 month low of C$19.48 and a 12 month high of C$28.53.

Enghouse Systems Ltd is a Canada-based provider of software and services to a variety of end markets. The firm’s operations are organized in two segments namely, the Interactive Management Group and the Asset Management Group. The firm has operations in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Sweden, Israel, Croatia, Denmark, Norway, India, Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Australia etc.

