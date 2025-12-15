CIBC Cuts Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Price Target to C$23.00

Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.09% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Enghouse Systems from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Enghouse Systems from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of C$24.00.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enghouse Systems
Enghouse Systems Stock Performance
Enghouse Systems Company Profile
Enghouse Systems Ltd is a Canada-based provider of software and services to a variety of end markets. The firm’s operations are organized in two segments namely, the Interactive Management Group and the Asset Management Group. The firm has operations in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Sweden, Israel, Croatia, Denmark, Norway, India, Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Australia etc.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Enghouse Systems
- What is a support level?
- Rivian’s Autonomy Bombshell Changes Everything—Even Its Valuation
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Financial Sector Breaks Out as Capital Rotates and Leadership Shifts
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Super Micro’s Sell-Off Is a Mirage—Here’s Why the Rally May Come Back Fast
Receive News & Ratings for Enghouse Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enghouse Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.