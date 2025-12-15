Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Price Target to C$20.50

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$18.00 to C$20.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PXT. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Parex Resources from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$16.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, September 15th. Roth Capital set a C$24.00 price target on shares of Parex Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Parex Resources from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Parex Resources from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$21.10.

PXT traded up C$0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting C$18.21. The stock had a trading volume of 185,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.34 and a 200-day moving average price of C$16.81. Parex Resources has a one year low of C$10.30 and a one year high of C$19.81. The firm has a market cap of C$1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.61.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Parex Resources had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of C$311.63 million during the quarter.

Parex Resources Inc engages in exploration, development, and production of crude oil. The company brings technology utilized in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin to South American basins with large oil-in-place potential. Majority of the company’s properties are focused in Colombia, where it pays a royalty or tax to the government for its operations.

