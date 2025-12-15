Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Price Target Raised to $190.00

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the medical research company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 3.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CRL. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. William Blair upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $178.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.07.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CRL

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Up 2.2%

NYSE CRL traded up $4.25 on Monday, hitting $197.28. The stock had a trading volume of 359,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,117. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52-week low of $91.86 and a 52-week high of $200.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $177.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.63.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.11. Charles River Laboratories International had a positive return on equity of 15.78% and a negative net margin of 2.07%.The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 178 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 542.9% during the second quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 82.4% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 186 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter worth about $31,000. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.