JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has Lowered Expectations for Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) Stock Price

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.33% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Tempus AI from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. TD Cowen downgraded Tempus AI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Tempus AI from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Tempus AI from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Tempus AI from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tempus AI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.36.

TEM traded down $0.64 on Monday, reaching $69.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,032,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,719,602. Tempus AI has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $104.32. The company has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.80 and a beta of 5.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.97 and a 200-day moving average of $73.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $334.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.89 million. Tempus AI had a negative net margin of 18.45% and a negative return on equity of 73.21%. The business’s revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tempus AI will post -6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 166,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.10, for a total value of $12,319,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,008,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,495,245.30. This represents a 1.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Polovin sold 12,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $965,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 107,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,069,250. This represents a 10.69% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 1,097,780 shares of company stock worth $86,054,406 over the last three months. 26.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Tempus AI by 1.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Tempus AI by 29.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Tempus AI by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Tempus AI by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Tempus AI by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

