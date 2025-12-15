URU Metals (LON:URU) Stock Price Up 6.5% – Here’s What Happened

URU Metals Limited (LON:URU – Get Free Report) shares were up 6.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 7.99 and last traded at GBX 7.99. Approximately 1,044,471 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 926,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.50.

URU Metals Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £7.95 million, a PE ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 7.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5.45.

About URU Metals

URU Metals Limited is involved in the exploration and development of mineral projects primarily in South Africa. The company explores for uranium, nickel, copper, and platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Zebedelia Nickel Project located in the Limpopo Province of South Africa. The company was formerly known as Niger Uranium Limited and changed its name to URU Metals Limited.

