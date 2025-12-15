Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Trading Down 7.3% – Here’s What Happened

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 7.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.20 and last traded at $13.2810. Approximately 97,627 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 163,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.33.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PSNY shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Zacks Research lowered Polestar Automotive Holding UK from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Monday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Polestar Automotive Holding UK presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

The stock has a market cap of $974.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.76 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.61 and a 200-day moving average of $28.35.

Shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, December 30th. The 1-30 reverse split was announced on Monday, November 17th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, December 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSNY. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Rathbones Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 79.1% during the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 45,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 45.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 14,877 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 43.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 58,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the period. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

