Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Oxford Industries (OXM)

12/12/2025 – Oxford Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $35.00 to $33.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/11/2025 – Oxford Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $50.00 to $35.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/11/2025 – Oxford Industries had its “sector weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp.

12/11/2025 – Oxford Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $47.00 to $35.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/11/2025 – Oxford Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $52.00 to $35.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

12/5/2025 – Oxford Industries had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $52.00.

11/25/2025 – Oxford Industries was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $44.00.

11/10/2025 – Oxford Industries was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is -836.36%.

In other Oxford Industries news, CEO Thomas Caldecot Chubb III acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.12 per share, for a total transaction of $175,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 22,709 shares in the company, valued at $797,540.08. This represents a 28.23% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

