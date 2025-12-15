Redeia Corporacion (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Shares Up 2,502,794.7% – Here’s Why

Redeia Corporacion SA – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Free Report) traded up 2,502,794.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.80 and last traded at $214,748.3647. 275 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 65,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.58.

RDEIY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Redeia Corporacion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Redeia Corporacion from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays lowered shares of Redeia Corporacion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Redeia Corporacion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Redeia Corporacion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.07 and its 200 day moving average is $9.65.

Redeia Corporación, SA engages in the electricity transmission, and system operation and management of the transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Management and Operation of National Electricity Infrastructure; Management and Operation of International Electricity Infrastructure; and Telecommunications (Satellites and Fibre Optic).

