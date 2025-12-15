ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Shares of ZKH Group Limited Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:ZKH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 152,897 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 65% from the previous session’s volume of 92,597 shares.The stock last traded at $3.2050 and had previously closed at $3.22.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of ZKH Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, ZKH Group currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZKH
ZKH Group Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jain Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZKH Group in the third quarter valued at $238,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ZKH Group during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in ZKH Group during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 9.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About ZKH Group
ZKH Group Limited develops and operates a maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products trading and service platform that offers spare parts, chemicals, manufacturing parts, general consumables, and office supplies in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides MRO procurement and management services; digitalized MRO procurement solutions; and logistics and warehousing services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ZKH Group
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Rivian’s Autonomy Bombshell Changes Everything—Even Its Valuation
- What is a support level?
- Financial Sector Breaks Out as Capital Rotates and Leadership Shifts
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Super Micro’s Sell-Off Is a Mirage—Here’s Why the Rally May Come Back Fast
Receive News & Ratings for ZKH Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZKH Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.