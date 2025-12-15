Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Nihon Kohden Corporation (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.68, but opened at $10.3525. Nihon Kohden shares last traded at $10.5550, with a volume of 14,713 shares changing hands.

Nihon Kohden Trading Up 0.2%

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.45.

Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $394.01 million during the quarter. Nihon Kohden had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 9.25%.

Nihon Kohden Company Profile

Nihon Kohden Corporation engages in development, manufacturing, sale, maintenance, and consultation of medical electronic equipment, and related systems and products in Japan, Americas, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers physiological measuring equipment comprising electrocardiographs, electroencephalographs, and polygraphs for Cath-labs; patient monitoring systems, such as beside and central monitors; and treatment equipment including defibrillators, automated external defibrillators, ventilators, and pacemakers.

