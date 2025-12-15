Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Ingram Micro Holding Corporation (NYSE:INGM – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.71, but opened at $21.94. Ingram Micro shares last traded at $21.5020, with a volume of 81,345 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on INGM. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ingram Micro in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ingram Micro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Zacks Research raised shares of Ingram Micro from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Ingram Micro in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.11.

The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.59 and its 200-day moving average is $20.71.

Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 billion. Ingram Micro had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 0.57%.Ingram Micro has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.850-0.950 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ingram Micro Holding Corporation will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. This is a boost from Ingram Micro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Ingram Micro’s payout ratio is presently 26.02%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pullen Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ingram Micro by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 92,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 24,531 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Ingram Micro in the 2nd quarter worth about $432,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Ingram Micro by 16.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Lind Value II ApS bought a new stake in Ingram Micro in the second quarter worth about $24,995,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingram Micro by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,859,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,597,000 after acquiring an additional 552,620 shares during the period.

Ingram Micro is a leading solutions provider by revenue for the global information technology (“IT”) ecosystem helping power the world’s leading technology brands. With our vast infrastructure and focus on client and endpoint solutions (formerly referred to as commercial & consumer, as described elsewhere in this prospectus), advanced solutions offerings and cloud-based solutions, we enable our business partners to scale and operate more efficiently in the markets they serve.

