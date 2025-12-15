ThyssenKrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Trading 5.3% Higher – What’s Next?

ThyssenKrupp AG Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Free Report) rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.99 and last traded at $10.99. Approximately 14,269 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 82,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ThyssenKrupp in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Zacks Research raised ThyssenKrupp to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded ThyssenKrupp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

ThyssenKrupp Trading Up 3.8%

The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.23 and its 200-day moving average is $12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

ThyssenKrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. ThyssenKrupp had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 2.80%.

ThyssenKrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates as an industrial and technology company in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Automotive Technology, Decarbon Technologies, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Marine Systems. The Automotive Technology segment offers components, systems, and automation solutions for vehicle manufacturing, such as axle assembly, body in white, camshafts and electric engine components, dampers, dies, springs and stabilizers, crankshafts and conrods, steering, and undercarriages.

Featured Stories

