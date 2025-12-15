Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Shares of Evotec AG (NASDAQ:EVO – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 110,739 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 86,723 shares.The stock last traded at $2.9750 and had previously closed at $3.01.

EVO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Evotec in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Evotec in a report on Monday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVO. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Evotec by 262.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 9,289 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in Evotec in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evotec during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evotec during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,239,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evotec during the second quarter valued at approximately $385,000. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune diseases, cancer, CNS diseases, diabetes, fibrosis, immunology, infectious diseases, kidney diseases, liver diseases, pain and inflammation, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, tuberculosis, and women’s health.

