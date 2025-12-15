SS Innovations International (NASDAQ:SSII) Shares Down 8.9% – Here’s Why

SS Innovations International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSII – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 8.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.96 and last traded at $5.00. Approximately 55,340 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 108,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.49.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of SS Innovations International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

The firm has a market cap of $973.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.51.

SS Innovations International (NASDAQ:SSII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. SS Innovations International had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 32.10%.The firm had revenue of $12.83 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of SS Innovations International during the 3rd quarter valued at $714,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in SS Innovations International during the third quarter worth $56,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SS Innovations International during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS Innovations International in the third quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS Innovations International during the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000.

AVRA Medical Robotics, Inc develops and manufactures medical surgical devices. The company has a research agreement with the University of Central Florida to develop navigation and control technologies with applications in medical robotics. The company was formerly known as AVRA Surgical Microsystems, Inc and changed its name to AVRA Medical Robotics, Inc in November 2015.

