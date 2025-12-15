FOS Capital (ASX:FOS) Insider Acquires A$14,568.75 in Stock

FOS Capital Limited (ASX:FOS – Get Free Report) insider Constantine Scrinis bought 56,250 shares of FOS Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.26 per share, for a total transaction of A$14,568.75.

Constantine Scrinis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FOS Capital alerts:

On Monday, October 27th, Constantine Scrinis purchased 412,634 shares of FOS Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.28 per share, with a total value of A$115,537.52.

FOS Capital Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $18.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.42.

FOS Capital Company Profile

FOS Capital Ltd, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes commercial luminaires, outdoor fittings, linear extruded lighting, and architectural lighting solutions in Australia and New Zealand. Its brand portfolio includes JSB, FORMA Lighting, VEKTA PROFILES, FREND Lighting, MEGABAY, etc.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FOS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.