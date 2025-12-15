Wells Fargo & Company Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Stock

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MLAB. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Mesa Laboratories to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $83.00.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MLAB

Mesa Laboratories Stock Up 0.6%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mesa Laboratories

Shares of MLAB traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $78.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,891. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.50 and its 200-day moving average is $77.74. Mesa Laboratories has a 52-week low of $55.45 and a 52-week high of $155.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -243.67 and a beta of 0.90.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lifted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 6,341 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $258,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 54.4% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 30,725 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 10,827 shares during the period. Numerai GP LLC purchased a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Mason Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,711,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment offers biological, chemical, and cleaning indicators, used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization decontamination, disinfection, and cleaning processes in the pharmaceutical, medical device, and healthcare industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.