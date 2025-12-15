Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $74.28, but opened at $71.67. Republic Bancorp shares last traded at $74.0050, with a volume of 4,408 shares traded.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Republic Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.33.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $93.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.50 million. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 24.53%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 19th will be paid a $0.451 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 19th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Republic Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 27.57%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Republic Bancorp by 0.7% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 30,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Republic Bancorp by 5.0% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.37% of the company’s stock.

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Republic Bank & Trust Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in six segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, Republic Payment Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

