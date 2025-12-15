Telix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TLX) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:TLX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.68 and last traded at $8.66, with a volume of 53394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.03.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TLX. Citigroup started coverage on Telix Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.15.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Telix Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $1,883,000. Pier Capital LLC bought a new stake in Telix Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,037,000. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Telix Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $1,225,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Telix Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,097,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Telix Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $975,000.

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited. engages in the development and commercialization of several clinical-stage oncology assets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Product Development, and Group and Unallocated. The Commercial segment includes sales of Illuccix and other products subsequent to obtaining regulatory approvals.

