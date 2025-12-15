Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.13 and last traded at $24.92, with a volume of 418946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on TENB. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Tenable in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Tenable from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Tenable from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.63.

Tenable Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.79 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.89 and a 200 day moving average of $30.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $252.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.43 million. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Tenable has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.510-1.540 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.390-0.430 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tenable news, insider Barron Anschutz sold 976 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Friday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $28,401.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 61,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,322. This trade represents a 1.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Tenable in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tenable during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenable during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tenable during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

Featured Articles

