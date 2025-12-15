Hamilton Enhanced Canadian Bank ETF (TSE:HCAL) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Hamilton Enhanced Canadian Bank ETF (TSE:HCAL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$36.49 and last traded at C$36.34, with a volume of 12435 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$36.19.

Hamilton Enhanced Canadian Bank ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$33.32 and its 200-day moving average is C$30.26.

Hamilton Enhanced Canadian Bank ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The investment objective of HCAL is to replicate, to the extent reasonably possible and before the deduction of fees and expenses, a multiple of the performance of a rules-based, variable-weight Canadian bank index. HCAL will seek to achieve its investment objective by borrowing cash to invest in and hold a proportionate share of, or a sampling of the constituent securities of, the Solactive Canadian Bank Mean Reversion Index in order to track approximately 1.25x the performance of such Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Enhanced Canadian Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Enhanced Canadian Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.