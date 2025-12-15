HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Shares of HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.04 and last traded at $27.0450, with a volume of 2964 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.58.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson set a $27.00 price objective on HBT Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Raymond James Financial cut HBT Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of HBT Financial from $29.00 to $27.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of HBT Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $844.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.93.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $59.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.31 million. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 26.64%.During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HBT Financial, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.87%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in HBT Financial in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of HBT Financial by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in HBT Financial by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in HBT Financial by 906.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in HBT Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

