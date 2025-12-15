Murray International (LON:MYI) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Murray International (LON:MYI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 332.57 and last traded at GBX 332.57, with a volume of 730449 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 328.50.

Murray International Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 312.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 296.75.

Insider Transactions at Murray International

In related news, insider Nicholas Melhuish purchased 1,225 shares of Murray International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 325 per share, for a total transaction of £3,981.25. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Murray International Company Profile

A high conviction global portfolio built with the potential to grow capital and deliver a strong and rising income

