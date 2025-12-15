Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.44 and last traded at $29.3990, with a volume of 34089 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on HAFC. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Hanmi Financial from $29.00 to $30.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hanmi Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on HAFC

Hanmi Financial Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $870.05 million, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $70.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.80 million. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 9.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanmi Financial Corporation will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hanmi Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 4th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 4th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAFC. Quarry LP lifted its position in Hanmi Financial by 114.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 201.7% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 343.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 148.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,414 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

About Hanmi Financial

(Get Free Report)

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.