Oasis Network Self Reported Market Cap Hits $84.05 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 15th. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for $0.0112 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $84.05 million and approximately $3.52 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,930.64 or 0.03418399 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00014373 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00005845 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00003485 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00002357 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,486,070,291 tokens. Oasis Network’s official website is oasis.net. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oasis Network is oasis.net/blog. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 7,486,026,987 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.01221668 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 181 active market(s) with $2,630,315.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasis.net/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

