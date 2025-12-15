Stillwater Critical Minerals (CVE:PGE) Shares Down 16.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp. (CVE:PGE – Get Free Report) were down 16.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.43. Approximately 983,239 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 132% from the average daily volume of 423,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.

Stillwater Critical Minerals Trading Down 13.7%

The firm has a market capitalization of C$120.25 million, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.32.

Stillwater Critical Minerals Company Profile

Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold, palladium, nickel, cobalt, and copper deposits, as well as platinum group metals. Its flagship project is the Stillwater West project, which comprises 763 claims covering an area of approximately 61 square kilometers located in Stillwater District, Montana.

