ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Stock Price Down 6.4% – Time to Sell?

Shares of ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) fell 6.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $600.05 and last traded at $602.55. 256 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 8,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $643.69.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ASMIY shares. Rothschild Redb downgraded shares of ASM International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Zacks Research upgraded ASM International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ASM International has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company has a market cap of $29.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $611.02 and its 200 day moving average is $572.80.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $932.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.93 million. ASM International had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 24.50%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ASM International NV will post 14.46 EPS for the current year.

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company’s products include wafer processing deposition systems for atomic layer deposition (ALD), epitaxy, silicon carbide, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition (PECVD), and vertical furnace systems, including low pressure chemical vapor deposition (LPCVD), diffusion, and oxidation products, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

