Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Valneva SE Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 16,361 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 19,952 shares.The stock last traded at $8.8150 and had previously closed at $8.95.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VALN shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Valneva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Valneva from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $14.00 price target on shares of Valneva and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Valneva in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Valneva in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.37 and a 200 day moving average of $8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $749.32 million, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.83.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $34.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.85 million. Valneva had a negative return on equity of 59.44% and a negative net margin of 57.81%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valneva SE Sponsored ADR will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Valneva during the second quarter valued at about $8,240,000. Marex Group plc purchased a new stake in Valneva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Valneva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in Valneva by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 11.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; IXCHIQ, a single-dose, live-attenuated vaccine for the prevention of disease caused by chikungunya virus; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

