Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Trading 7.8% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Free Report) shares rose 7.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.01 and last traded at $24.01. Approximately 190 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 20,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.27.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SCBFF. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Standard Chartered from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Standard Chartered from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The firm has a market capitalization of $53.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.73.

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Standard Chartered had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 12.84%. As a group, research analysts expect that Standard Chartered PLC will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.

