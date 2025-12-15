ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Stock Price Down 7.8% – Here’s Why

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 7.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.22 and last traded at $2.1750. 1,922,171 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 8,576,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IBRX. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of ImmunityBio in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of ImmunityBio in a report on Monday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of ImmunityBio from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of ImmunityBio in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

ImmunityBio Stock Down 6.6%

The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.29 and its 200 day moving average is $2.52. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 0.10.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 million. Analysts predict that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBRX. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in ImmunityBio in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ImmunityBio during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Heights Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ImmunityBio during the 3rd quarter worth $16,152,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 5,297,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

ImmunityBio Company Profile

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that bolster the natural immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. Its platforms for the development of biologic product candidates include antibody-cytokine fusion proteins; DNA, RNA, and recombinant protein vaccines; and cell therapies.

