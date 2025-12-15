Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for December 15th (ACN, ADC, AMG, BCRX, BRKR, CDP, CPT, DOC, EG, FCPT)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, December 15th:

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price target increased by Guggenheim from $285.00 to $305.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI from $85.00 to $83.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG)

had its target price raised by TD Cowen to $485.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $32.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) had its target price increased by Bank of America Corporation from $43.00 to $60.00. Bank of America Corporation currently has a buy rating on the stock.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Corporation from $30.00 to $31.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $35.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Corporation from $123.00 to $116.00. Truist Financial Corporation currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI from $22.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG) had its target price trimmed by TD Cowen from $400.00 to $365.00. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI from $29.00 to $26.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $48.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $18.00 to $28.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $225.00 to $258.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) had its target price increased by Bank of America Corporation from $204.00 to $220.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $370.00 to $375.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) had its price target lowered by Bank of America Corporation from $1,286.00 to $1,268.00. Bank of America Corporation currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI from $144.00 to $143.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Corporation from $105.00 to $120.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price reduced by Wolfe Research from $675.00 to $625.00. Wolfe Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $220.00 to $300.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price trimmed by Wolfe Research from $139.00 to $121.00. Wolfe Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) had its price target cut by Benchmark Co. from $30.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) had its target price boosted by Rothschild & Co Redburn from $117.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) had its target price reduced by Bank of America Corporation from $29.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RH (NYSE:RH) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $195.00 to $144.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $24.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $35.00 to $50.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $41.00 to $44.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI from $43.00 to $42.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $72.00 to $71.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $61.00 to $65.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

