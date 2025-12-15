Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for December 15th (ACN, ADC, AMG, BCRX, BRKR, CDP, CPT, DOC, EG, FCPT)

Posted by on Dec 15th, 2025

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, December 15th:

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price target increased by Guggenheim from $285.00 to $305.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI from $85.00 to $83.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) had its target price raised by TD Cowen to $485.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $32.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) had its target price increased by Bank of America Corporation from $43.00 to $60.00. Bank of America Corporation currently has a buy rating on the stock.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Corporation from $30.00 to $31.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $35.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Corporation from $123.00 to $116.00. Truist Financial Corporation currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI from $22.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG) had its target price trimmed by TD Cowen from $400.00 to $365.00. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI from $29.00 to $26.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $48.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $18.00 to $28.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $225.00 to $258.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) had its target price increased by Bank of America Corporation from $204.00 to $220.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $370.00 to $375.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) had its price target lowered by Bank of America Corporation from $1,286.00 to $1,268.00. Bank of America Corporation currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI from $144.00 to $143.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Corporation from $105.00 to $120.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price reduced by Wolfe Research from $675.00 to $625.00. Wolfe Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $220.00 to $300.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price trimmed by Wolfe Research from $139.00 to $121.00. Wolfe Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) had its price target cut by Benchmark Co. from $30.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) had its target price boosted by Rothschild & Co Redburn from $117.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) had its target price reduced by Bank of America Corporation from $29.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RH (NYSE:RH) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $195.00 to $144.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $24.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $35.00 to $50.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $41.00 to $44.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI from $43.00 to $42.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $72.00 to $71.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $61.00 to $65.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

