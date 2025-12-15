Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Trading Up 6.3% – What’s Next?

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) traded up 6.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $98.50 and last traded at $98.75. 36,839 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 486,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.88.

ATGE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Monday, December 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Friday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $163.00 price objective on Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.73.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $462.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.30 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Adtalem Global Education has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-7.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael W. Malafronte bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.85 per share, with a total value of $91,850.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 100,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,225,873.25. The trade was a 1.01% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $98.29 per share, with a total value of $49,931.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 18,783 shares in the company, valued at $1,846,181.07. This trade represents a 2.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 13.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 442,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,578,000 after acquiring an additional 52,013 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter valued at $10,140,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,503,000 after purchasing an additional 19,191 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 116.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 56,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,677,000 after purchasing an additional 30,350 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 138,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,954,000 after purchasing an additional 57,478 shares during the period. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

