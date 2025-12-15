Worley (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Stock Price Down 10.9% – What’s Next?

Worley Limited Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:WYGPY – Get Free Report) traded down 10.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.73 and last traded at $7.73. 482 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 1,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.68.
Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada raised Worley from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Worley presently has an average rating of “Buy”.
Worley Limited provides professional project and asset services to energy, chemicals, and resources sectors worldwide. The company offers digital, consulting, engineering and design, construction management, construction and fabrication, supply chain management, project management, and operation and maintenance services, as well as maintenance, modification, and operation services.
