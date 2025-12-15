CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Shares Up 4.8% – Here’s Why

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.04 and last traded at $43.2350. Approximately 52,381 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 692,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CNO Financial Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.80.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group Stock Up 3.6%

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 6.64%.The firm had revenue of $968.30 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CIO Eric R. Johnson sold 48,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total value of $2,006,944.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 671,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,694,392.08. This represents a 6.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNO Financial Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 280,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 441,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,450,000 after buying an additional 62,615 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 16,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the period. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $406,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 494,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,575,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CNO Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.