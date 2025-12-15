Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Trading 5.3% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of Toray Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Free Report) traded up 5.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.50 and last traded at $13.50. 649 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 24,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.8160.

Toray Industries Trading Up 1.1%

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.59 and a 200-day moving average of $13.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 0.43.

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Toray Industries had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 3.26%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Toray Industries Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Toray Industries

Toray Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-fine fibers; and apparel products.

