Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Hecla Mining (HL)

Hecla Mining (NYSE: HL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/8/2025 – Hecla Mining had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/1/2025 – Hecla Mining had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/25/2025 – Hecla Mining was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating.

11/25/2025 – Hecla Mining had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $15.00 to $16.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/19/2025 – Hecla Mining had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/13/2025 – Hecla Mining had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/13/2025 – Hecla Mining is now covered by analysts at Scotiabank. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

11/7/2025 – Hecla Mining was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating.

11/6/2025 – Hecla Mining had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $12.50 to $16.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/2/2025 – Hecla Mining was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/25/2025 – Hecla Mining was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Hecla Mining Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.0038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 24th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is currently 3.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hecla Mining

In other news, CFO Russell Douglas Lawlar sold 18,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $278,395.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

