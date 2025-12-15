Graham Charlton Sells 9,937 Shares of Softcat (LON:SCT) Stock

Softcat plc (LON:SCT – Get Free Report) insider Graham Charlton sold 9,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,429, for a total value of £141,999.73.

Graham Charlton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 12th, Graham Charlton sold 15,919 shares of Softcat stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,456, for a total transaction of £231,780.64.

Softcat Stock Performance

Softcat stock traded up GBX 10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,457. 220,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,968. Softcat plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,393 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,960. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market cap of £2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,511.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,603.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Softcat ( LON:SCT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported GBX 69.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Softcat had a return on equity of 43.79% and a net margin of 12.37%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Softcat plc will post 60.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SCT shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Softcat from GBX 1,400 to GBX 1,450 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 target price on shares of Softcat in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,135 target price on shares of Softcat in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Softcat from GBX 2,000 to GBX 1,960 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,925 price objective on shares of Softcat in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,902.22.

Softcat Company Profile

Softcat plc operates as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

