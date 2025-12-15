Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Insider Mark Castle Buys 2,267 Shares

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Free Report) insider Mark Castle acquired 2,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 102 per share, for a total transaction of £2,312.34.

LON:TW traded up GBX 0.50 on Monday, reaching GBX 101.75. 8,990,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,409,451. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 5.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 103.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 105.96.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TW shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 110 price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 135 price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Monday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 140 to GBX 120 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Taylor Wimpey in a report on Monday, November 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 109 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised Taylor Wimpey to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 130 to GBX 150 in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 129.13.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

