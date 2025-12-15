NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $1.90 Billion

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.57 or 0.00001792 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion and approximately $124.96 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00014662 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00003593 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000023 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000473 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,282,551,864 coins and its circulating supply is 1,209,202,633 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. The Reddit community for NEAR Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/nearprotocol/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

