ZClassic (ZCL) Trading 7.9% Lower Over Last Week

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 15th. ZClassic has a total market cap of $3.25 million and $432.25 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000400 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00467576 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00009409 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

