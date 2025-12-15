The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Price Target to $258.00

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $225.00 to $258.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 29.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on INSM. Redburn Partners set a $263.00 price target on Insmed in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Insmed in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Insmed from $171.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Insmed from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insmed has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.00.

Insmed Stock Performance

NASDAQ INSM traded up $1.77 on Monday, hitting $198.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,063,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,654,534. The company’s 50-day moving average is $185.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.92. Insmed has a one year low of $60.40 and a one year high of $212.75. The stock has a market cap of $42.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.40). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 183.55% and a negative net margin of 264.83%.The business had revenue of $142.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.27) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Insmed will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insmed

In other Insmed news, insider Michael Alexander Smith sold 27,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.78, for a total value of $4,985,951.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 54,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,089,889.56. This represents a 33.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leo Lee sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.90, for a total transaction of $14,692,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 54,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,711,224.30. This trade represents a 57.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 147,130 shares of company stock valued at $28,480,051 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 13.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,935,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,870,957,000 after buying an additional 2,291,328 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Insmed during the second quarter valued at $194,728,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in Insmed by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,446,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799,382 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Insmed by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,937,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $711,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,342 shares during the period. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd acquired a new stake in Insmed during the 2nd quarter worth about $153,389,000.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

