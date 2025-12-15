Turbo (TURBO) Trading Down 13.1% This Week

Turbo (TURBO) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 15th. One Turbo token can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Turbo has a market cap of $134.50 million and $23.63 million worth of Turbo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Turbo has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Turbo alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89,292.35 or 1.01953912 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88,547.54 or 1.01103485 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Turbo

Turbo’s total supply is 69,000,000,000 tokens. Turbo’s official Twitter account is @turbotoadtoken. The Reddit community for Turbo is https://reddit.com/r/turbotoadx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Turbo is turbotoken.io.

Turbo Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Turbo (TURBO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Turbo has a current supply of 69,000,000,000. The last known price of Turbo is 0.00200512 USD and is down -2.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 317 active market(s) with $33,681,637.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://turbotoken.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Turbo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Turbo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Turbo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Turbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Turbo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.