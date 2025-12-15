Manta Network (MANTA) Price Tops $0.0782

Manta Network (MANTA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. Manta Network has a market cap of $35.48 million and approximately $5.84 million worth of Manta Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Manta Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0782 or 0.00000089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Manta Network has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Manta Network Token Profile

Manta Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 453,743,047 tokens. The official website for Manta Network is manta.network. The official message board for Manta Network is mantanetwork.medium.com. Manta Network’s official Twitter account is @mantanetwork.

Manta Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Manta Network (MANTA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Manta Pacific platform. Manta Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 453,743,046.5732789 in circulation. The last known price of Manta Network is 0.08169888 USD and is down -2.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 172 active market(s) with $4,913,879.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://manta.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manta Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Manta Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Manta Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

