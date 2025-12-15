VerusCoin (VRSC) Price Reaches $0.93 on Major Exchanges

VerusCoin (VRSC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. One VerusCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.93 or 0.00001057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VerusCoin has a market capitalization of $73.76 million and $275.97 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded down 4.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

VerusCoin Coin Profile

VerusCoin’s launch date was May 20th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 83,540,184 coins and its circulating supply is 79,680,212 coins. The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin. The Reddit community for VerusCoin is https://reddit.com/r/veruscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VerusCoin’s official website is www.verus.io. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @veruscoin.

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus (VRSC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate VRSC through the process of mining. Verus has a current supply of 83,540,184 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Verus is 0.95249576 USD and is down -4.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $1,914.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.verus.io.”

