PotCoin Price Up 1.7% Over Last Week (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 15th. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $425.67 thousand and $13.48 thousand worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PotCoin Coin Profile

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 420,000,000 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@officialpotcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PotCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

