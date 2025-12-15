Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Paramount Skydance (PSKY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Paramount Skydance (NASDAQ: PSKY):

12/15/2025 – Paramount Skydance had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wolfe Research. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

12/9/2025 – Paramount Skydance had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $12.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

12/8/2025 – Paramount Skydance had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/8/2025 – Paramount Skydance was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

12/1/2025 – Paramount Skydance had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/24/2025 – Paramount Skydance had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/17/2025 – Paramount Skydance had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/15/2025 – Paramount Skydance was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a “hold” rating.

11/12/2025 – Paramount Skydance had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $11.00 to $12.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

11/12/2025 – Paramount Skydance had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

11/11/2025 – Paramount Skydance had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $12.00 to $14.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

11/11/2025 – Paramount Skydance had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $16.00 to $18.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/11/2025 – Paramount Skydance had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $16.00 to $19.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/11/2025 – Paramount Skydance had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from $11.00 to $13.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2025 – Paramount Skydance had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $14.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/23/2025 – Paramount Skydance had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $10.00 to $16.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Paramount Skydance Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 18th. Paramount Skydance’s payout ratio is presently -666.67%.

Paramount Global is a media and entertainment company which creates premium content and experiences for audiences. The company’s portfolio of consumer brands includes CBS, Showtime Networks, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, BET, Paramount , Pluto TV and Simon & Schuster, among others.

