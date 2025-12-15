ActivePassive Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:APCB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

ActivePassive Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:APCB – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 88,688 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 71,476 shares.The stock last traded at $29.82 and had previously closed at $29.82.

ActivePassive Core Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0%

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.67.

Get ActivePassive Core Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ActivePassive Core Bond ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ActivePassive Core Bond ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in ActivePassive Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:APCB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 50,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.17% of ActivePassive Core Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About ActivePassive Core Bond ETF

The ActivePassive Core Bond ETF (APCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that blends active and passive investment strategies. The fund seeks to provide current income with low volatility of principal APCB was launched on May 3, 2023 and is managed by Envestnet.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ActivePassive Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ActivePassive Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.