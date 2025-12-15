Gray Media (NYSE:GTN) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Gray Media Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.33, but opened at $5.12. Gray Media shares last traded at $5.18, with a volume of 171,708 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Gray Media from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Gray Media in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Gray Media in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Gray Media from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Gray Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $529.34 million, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.01.

Gray Media (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $749.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.25 million. Gray Media had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 2.81%.Gray Media’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Gray Media Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Gray Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTN. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gray Media in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Gray Media during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Gray Media in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gray Media in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Gray Media in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Telemundo, THE365, and Outlaw; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

