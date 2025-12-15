Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ:PCT)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 16,886 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 41% compared to the average daily volume of 11,940 call options.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 278.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 6,571.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on PCT. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a report on Monday, November 24th. Seaport Res Ptn raised PureCycle Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded PureCycle Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.67.
PCT traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,304,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,126,324. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.49. PureCycle Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $17.37.
PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ:PCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $2.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 million. On average, equities analysts predict that PureCycle Technologies will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.
PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.
