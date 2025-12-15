Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ:PCT)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 16,886 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 41% compared to the average daily volume of 11,940 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 278.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 6,571.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PCT. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a report on Monday, November 24th. Seaport Res Ptn raised PureCycle Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded PureCycle Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.67.

PureCycle Technologies Trading Down 3.4%

PCT traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,304,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,126,324. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.49. PureCycle Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $17.37.

PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ:PCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $2.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 million. On average, equities analysts predict that PureCycle Technologies will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

