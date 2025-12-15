SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $344.74, but opened at $331.71. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF shares last traded at $327.7470, with a volume of 2,883 shares changing hands.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 0.3%

The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $331.09 and a 200 day moving average of $294.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XSD. MMA Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

