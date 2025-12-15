Elite Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELTP) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Elite Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELTP – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.5189, but opened at $0.50. Elite Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.50, with a volume of 18,992 shares traded.

Elite Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.3%

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.61 million, a PE ratio of 49.90 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 6.34, a current ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

About Elite Pharmaceuticals

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of oral, controlled-release products, and generic pharmaceuticals. The company operates in two segments, Abbreviated New Drug Applications for Generic Pharmaceuticals and New Drug Applications for Branded Pharmaceuticals.

